Streaking Cubs go for 5th straight vs. Reds

CINCINNATI -- The Chicago Cubs have displayed a flair for the dramatic this season, winning three straight games in which they trailed by three runs or more for the first time since 1929.

Manager Joe Maddon, however, would like to see them win in more conventional fashion. To do that, the Cubs need to get more consistent in every facet.

"It's about getting the method back in place," Maddon said. "What I mean by that is catch the ball consistently, run the bases well, pitch great at the end of the ballgame, get great starting pitching. We've shown that in bits and pieces. We haven't been consistent with our hitting. We haven't been consistent in the bullpen yet. I feel confident about it."

The Cubs (10-7), winners of four in a row, play the finale of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday afternoon.

Right-hander John Lackey will make his fourth start of the season on Sunday. In his last start, Lackey allowed four earned runs in six innings in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, his second straight defeat. Lackey has been giving Chicago innings, however, pitching into the sixth in each of his first three outings. He's 5-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 13 career starts versus the Reds.

Cincinnati (9-9) will counter with 40-year-old right-hander Bronson Arroyo, who's coming off his most encouraging outing so far. Sunday will be Arroyo's fourth start since making his return to the big leagues after missing more than two seasons with elbow and shoulder injuries. Arroyo's victory on Tuesday was the first by a Reds pitcher age 40 or more since Boom-Boom Beck in 1945.

Arroyo has experienced an understandable drop in stamina and velocity after the two-year layoff. He's hoping to see continual progress with each start and made it clear that he'd be willing to move to the bullpen if he's not helping the team.

"This game's tough, man," Arroyo said of his last start. "I was efficient with my sinker and breaking ball. I want to give this team the best chance to win. That's what it's all about. This can't be ego-driven."

Arroyo will be making his 33rd appearance and 32nd start against the Cubs. He's 13-11 with a 3.06 ERA against them in 32 career appearances.

After winning the first two games of this series, the Cubs now have won 20 of their past 24 games versus Cincinnati and on Sunday will try to win their seventh series from the Reds in eight attempts.

Chicago hit 42 home runs against Cincinnati pitching in 2016, the most ever in a single season against the Reds. They went deep twice on Friday night and three more times on Saturday in a 12-8 win.

Things appear to be coming together for the defending World Series champions.

"Our formula is to grab the lead in the latter part of the game and have the bullpen do their job," said Maddon. "(Comebacks) are not going to continue to happen."