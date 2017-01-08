Stony Brook erases late 19-point deficit with 21-0 game-ending run

With just under six minutes to go in Sunday afternoon’s game, Albany extended its lead over Stony Brook to 19 points on a Mike Rowley layup.

That was the last point the Great Danes would score.

In a comeback that defies common sense, Stony Brook scored the game’s final 21 points in a row to emerge with a stunning 72-70 victory. Tyrell Sturdivant capped the rally when he took a nice feed from guard Lucas Woodhouse and scored a tie-breaking layup with six tenths of a second to go.





Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals credited his team’s resilience to its experience in a slew of tight games so far this season. Nine of the Seawolves’ 15 games have been decided in the final minute and they’ve emerged victorious in five of those contests.

“Guys didn’t panic when we got down,” Boals told Stony Brook’s athletics site. “They kept fighting and we kept chipping away. I’m really proud of the way we played in the last eight minutes, the fight and the grit that they had.”

Credit Stony Brook for its perseverance, but this was just as much of a collapse as it was a comeback. Albany turned the ball over seven times in its final 10 possessions and did not attempt a field goal in the game’s final 4:23.

Woodhouse scored 10 straight points himself during the game-ending run and finished with a team-high 21 for the game. Guard Roland Nyama tied the game on a pair of clutch free throws with 1:10 to go.

The matchup between the Seawolves and Great Danes was a rivalry clash in the America East Conference. Stony Brook improved to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Albany fell to 9-8 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Remarkably, this was not the most incredible comeback of the weekend in college hoops, let alone the season. Nevada stunned New Mexico 105-104 in overtime on Saturday night after trailing by 25 with 11 minutes to go, by 19 with four minutes left and by 14 with just over a minute to play.

Jeff Eisenberg is the editor of The Dagger on Yahoo Sports.

