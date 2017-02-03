Stone has 2 goals, assist as Senators beat Lightning 5-2

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), of Russia, tries to stick-handle around Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Senators, second in the Atlantic Division, also got goals from Kyle Turris, Mike Hoffman and Chris Kelly.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher was behind the bench in Tampa for the first time since being fired by the Lightning midway through the 2012-13 season. He led Tampa Bay to the Eastern Conference finals in 2011.

''It was such a great experience. It was so positive,'' Boucher said, after Thursday's morning skate, about his time with the Lightning. ''For me coming back, it just brings a great smile.''

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who have lost 11 of 14 (3-9-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

After Johnson opened the scoring 3:39 into the second, Ottawa went up 2-1 on goals by Stone (6:33) and Turris (11:03) on the power play. Turris has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 23 games against Tampa Bay.

Hoffman made it 3-1 early in the third with a power-play goal.

Point's second goal in two games after missing 14 due to a hand-wrist injury midway through the third pulled Tampa Bay to 3-2.

Stone's nifty redirection, coming 1:36 after Point scored, gave Ottawa a 4-2 lead. He has seven goals in 11 games against the Lightning.

Kelly had a late empty-netter.

Condon, who is 4-0 against Tampa Bay, made a pair of strong saves on Nikita Kucherov in the second period.

NOTES: Condon has played in 26 consecutive games. ... Vasilevskiy got the start over Ben Bishop, who is 9-0-3 in 13 games against Ottawa. Vasilevskiy is 1-2-0. ... Senators D Erik Karlsson had three assists and has 36 this season. ... Kelly played in his 800th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Complete a three-game road trip Saturday night at Buffalo.

Lightning: Play the third of a four-game homestand Saturday night against Anaheim.