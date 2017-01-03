Stoke stops winless streak with victory over Watford

Stoke City have ended their run of five league games without a win, thanks to goals from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch in a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mark Hughes' men climb above their opponents, and into 11th place in the Premier League, thanks to their first clean sheet in four games.

The first goal was a long time coming after a subdued first half and was a gift for Ryan Shawcross, who couldn't believe his luck when two defenders missed simple headers, allowing him to tuck home on the half-volley from 12 yards.

The visitors made a change at half time, bringing Odion Ighalo on for a possibly injured Valon Behrami, and looked bright in the opening minutes of the second half. But their burst of attacking abandon was undone when Sebastian Prodl missed a clearance, allowing Peter Crouch to knee the bouncing cross into the back of the net just four minutes into the second period.

Charlie Adam created both goals, and despite a bit of an on-field spat with teammate Erik Pieters, with withdrawn to rapturous applause, as Mark Hughes looked to close out the game. Watford huffed and puffed, but only forced Lee Grant into a couple of saves, whilst continuing to look vulnerable at the back.

The visitors battled until the last minute, but again can only blame themselves, with a couple of avoidable defensive blunders from crosses into the box again their downfall. In attack they looked short of ideas, with a big gap between Troy Deeney and the midfield, and at this time look to have few options to turn to. It could be a big January for Walter Mazzarri.