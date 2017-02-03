Stoke City-West Brom Preview

A process nearly two years in the making, Saido Berahino will finally achieve a sort of closure Saturday when the newly signed Stoke City forward makes his first road trip with the Potters to face his former team, West Bromwich Albion, at The Hawthorns.

An extremely talented but often mercurial personality, the 23-year-old Berahino finally left the Baggies in this transfer window as Stoke City provided a £12 million transfer fee last week for the Burundi-born turned England international. It put a merciful end to the acrimonious dispute between Berahino - who had been with West Brom since the age of 11 - and Baggies manager Tony Pulis and club chairman Jeremy Peace.

It was Peace who rejected a £23 million bid by Tottenham Hotspur at the close of last year's January transfer window, resulting in Berahino lashing out via social media that he would never play for the team again. Those words almost came true as the Baggies again failed to move Berahino last summer, and he hadn't played for West Brom since Sept. 10 against Bournemouth.

Prior to that, Berahino and Pulis often clashed, with Pulis chastising the forward for his lack of match fitness and poor attitude. This season he essentially banished Berahino to little more than training with the U-18 and U-23 sides, which the striker partially believes happened because he rejected three contract offers from the club.

"If you see they offered me three different contracts in the space of four months, it could be a part of it," he told The Telegraph. "After the first one, I said I didn't want to sign it as I didn't think I was part of their plans.

"It's hard to explain why I wasn't playing, the reasons they were saying in the press was the opposite to what I knew. I got accused of being fat. How can I become fat after starting three games in the league and then being dropped?"

At his best, Berahino could be in the mix at the forward spot for the Three Lions internationally. He had 20 goals in all competitions for West Bromwich in 2014-15, which prompted all the transfer talk and turned the young man's head. Upon his introduction at Stoke last week, Berahino admitted his youthful indiscretions, but insisted he is ready to play and came off the bench for the Potters in their 1-1 draw against Everton on Tuesday.

"It's been a long time, so to finally be out in the pitch, in front of the supporters, it felt so good," Berahino told Stoke City Player. "It was an incredible moment to make my debut for the club, although it would have been nice to have scored the winner but it wasn't to be.

"Of course, it will be stranger for me going back there again, but I won't allow anything to distract me from my job which is to help Stoke City try and win the game."

The draw versus Everton left Stoke City (7-8-8) unbeaten in their last four league matches (2-2-0). Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal to account for the Potters' offence, continuing the lanky striker's renaissance as he has netted four times in his last five top-flight games.

Pulis and West Brom (9-6-8) have fared quite well without Berahino's services, as their 33 points have them in eighth place - four points and one spot better than the Potters. Pulis' oft-stated goal of 40 points came another step closer to reality Tuesday when the Baggies earned a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, with former Teessider James Morrison scoring in the sixth minute.

"Mozza has been brilliant for us," goalkeeper Fraser Foster told the Baggies' official website about Morrison, who had a slow start to the season as he recovered from a ruptured hamstring. "He deserved his goal and you could see what it meant by the reaction of the lads when they mobbed him."

This match also provides plenty of motivation for Pulis, who managed Stoke City from 2002-05 and 2006-13. The chance to consolidate his team's eighth-place position - Pulis has never finished a Premier League season in the top half of the table - and get a fourth victory in five matches unbeaten against the Potters is an inviting carrot.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw at bet365 Stadium in the reverse fixture Sept. 24 as Salomon Rondon's stoppage-time goal canceled out Joe Allen's marker on 73 minutes. The Baggies have won their last two home league matches against the Potters after dropping the previous five on the spin.

Stoke, however, have a commanding lead in the all-time series with 60 wins to West Brom's 45. The teams have split the points on 36 other occasions.