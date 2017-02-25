Stoke City-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur have had a very good season by most accounts, but Mauricio Pochettino's boys will need to have a short memory Sunday against Stoke City at White Hart Lane.

Spurs (14-8-3) enter the weekend third in the Premier League. The club is unbeaten in nine of their last 10 league matches, but have to cope with the reality of crashing out of the Europa League in mid-week after a 2-2 draw with Gent at Wembley Stadium - which saw Dele Alli sent off in the 40th minute via a straight red card.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama scored for Spurs, but Gent held on to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Spurs players admitted they were disappointed to be ousted from the competition, but insisted they are still hungry and will be ready to face Stoke despite a quick turnaround.

"It's very difficult to say something because we don't have an excuse," forward Hueng-Min Son said. "We had many chances to score. I don't know. After the red card we fought, we said 'we want to win this game.' We tried everything with 10 men and I'm really pleased for my teammates because they fought a lot.

"We are very young players and we are still really hungry. We want to try every game to give 100 percent and everyone is excited to play again."

Stoke (8-8-9) enter the weekend ninth.

The Potters stopped the rot of a three-match winless run in league play with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Feb. 11. A 67th-minute strike from Joe Allen was the differense.

The Potters will have a decent confidence level as they head to north London, and manager Mark Hughes has urged his team to express themselves on the pitch.

"(Spurs) are a top side and their home form is excellent, so we know how difficult the game on Sunday will be for us," he said.

"We will go there in good heart, though, on the back of a good week, and there is no reason why we can't go there with good intent and try to make things happen. We aren't going there with the intention of solely trying to block them out, we will go out there and give it a right go."

Spurs have won their last two Premier League meetings with Stoke by a 4-0 scoreline. However, both have been at the Bet365 Stadium. Should they win again by at least four goals, it will be the fourth occasion a team has registered a four-goal margin in three consecutive league games against the same opponent.