Stoke City-Sunderland Preview

One way or another, Jermain Defoe will directly impact Sunderland's Premier League fate.

Leave, and the Black Cats are all but certain to be relegated after so many great escapes from the drop. Stay, and there's no guarantee of safety as the pressure to carry David Moyes' toothless offence grows on a match-to-match basis.

As the veteran striker's name continues to be bandied about in rumours for the January transfer window, Sunderland try to make a move out of the bottom three Saturday against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland (4-3-13) have 19 goals, ahead of only Middlesbrough and last-place Hull City - each with 17. And if it weren't for Defoe, they would probably be below those two sides. The one-time England international is among the league leaders with 11 goals and personally rescued six points for the Black Cats, who are one behind Crystal Palace to avoid the drop.

His proficiency is why West Ham United - a threat to fall into the drop zone themselves - made a £6 million bid for Defoe, only to have Sunderland reject it flatly. There are reports the London side could double their offer, but in turning down the initial bid last Friday, Moyes warned he would likely do the same with a new offer.

"We have said Jermaine is not for sale and he is not for sale. West Ham made a bid and we rejected it," Moyes said Friday prior to Sunderland's scoreless FA Cup draw versus Burnley that resulted in a replay at Turf Moor later this month. "We have never asked for a second bid, we have never put a price on him, not at any time.

"He's really important to us. Everybody knows that and the club has already come out and said that."

That was evident in their last league match against Liverpool in which Defoe twice coolly converted from the spot to give Sunderland a 2-2 draw. The 34-year-old has made all five of his penalties.

The consecutive draws marked only the third time this season Sunderland have not lost in back-to-back matches. But there was still some frustration after the stalemate versus Burnley in which the Black Cats had the run of play for a majority of the proceedings.

"It was a little bit disappointing because we wanted to win at home," midfielder Jack Rodwell told the team's official website. "We now have a replay at Turf Moor but we have to take the positives; we had a weakened squad due to injuries but we dug in and got the draw, but like I said we're disappointed because we wanted to win."

Stoke City (6-6-8) also felt the sting of FA Cup disappointment., losing 2-0 at home to Championship side Wolverhampton on Saturday despite a relatively strong starting XI put forth by manager Mark Hughes.

The Potters played brightly in the second half but were spurned repeatedly by Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who drew gruding praise from midfielder Ibrahim Afellay.

"I think the goalkeeper had the game of his life," the Dutch midfielder said.

Despite the loss, there is still plenty to play at stake for Stoke City, who are trying to secure a top-half Premier League finish for the fourth straight season. And given the straightforward nature of this season's table with the evergreens returning to form, Hughes thinks the Potters can climb as high as seventh.

"I think this season the top six will be way ahead of everyone else but by virtue of that I think seventh is doable this year," he opined. "Where are we now? In points terms we're a couple of wins away; we've just to make sure we keep in touch."

While Defoe has a future to ponder at Sunderland or elsewhere, another striker in his mid-30s will stay put at Brittania after Peter Crouch signed a new one-year deal for the 2017-18 season. Crouch, who turns 36 on Jan. 30, has 48 goals for the Potters since joining them in the 2011-12 season.

Stoke City ran out 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture as Allen completed a brace in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The Potters have never done the double over Sunderland in the top flight and their 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in the third round of the 2014-15 League Cup is their only one in nine appearances (1-2-6) in the Premier League era.