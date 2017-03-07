Stoke City-Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are in fine form and Sergio Aguero is scoring goals.

That does not bode well for Stoke City, who enter Wednesday's mid-week clash at the Etihad with the daunting task of shutting down the rejuvenated striker.

Manchester City (17-4-5) remain on the precipices of the title chase, needing front-runners and champions-elect Chelsea to falter to have any real chance of creating a race for the crown. But Pep Guardiola's side enter a crucial period of league and cup matches with plenty at stake.

A failure to grab the full three points here would all but scuttle their Premier League title hopes since the Sky Blues enter this match 11 points behind Chelsea with 12 contests remaining. City will be at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Saturday for the FA Cup quarterfinals, looking to book a spot at Wembley for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2011.

And perhaps most importantly, they will try to finish off French side Monaco next week in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie. City will need to put their best foot forward defensively in France as they carry a 5-3 aggregate lead earned in their Feb. 21 victory.

City are 7-2-0 in their last nine matches in all competitions, bagging 25 goals in that span. Aguero, who had been a forgotten cog up front following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Brazil, regained his starting spot when the youngster suffered a foot injury in City's 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Feb. 13.

He's responded with four goals in his last three matches.

The Argentina international and Leroy Sane provided the offence in Sunday's 2-0 victory at last-place Sunderland, with holding midfielder Yaya Toure picking out the duo and playmaker Raheem Sterling for praise in claiming the win.

"We worked very hard and very well," the Ivorian told the team's official website. "In the first half, I was a little scared. After that, our guys came on fire - Sane, Sterling, Aguero. They tried to move the ball. They made the difference. These three guys are unbelievable."

As Aguero continues to shine, his future continues to be a talking point since manager Pep Guardiola hasn't shown a preference to play him and Jesus together. Guardiola vented about having to repeatedly answer questions about Aguero's status last week, and the Argentine is not making the debate about his future go away any time soon with 23 goals in all competitions this season.

"The Sergio debate will go on, make no mistake about it, but at the end of the season don't be surprised if he's not at Man City anymore," pundit Jamie Redknapp told SkySports after City's victory. "That's not to say he's a great player, I'm just not sure he fits the identity of what Pep Guardiola wants at Man City."

This week, though, it will be Stoke City counterpart Mark Hughes who will have to answer questions about stopping Aguero. The forward has five goals in his last three matches against the Potters (9-8-10), all of them wins, and did not play due to injury when Stoke recorded a 2-0 victory in December 2015.

Aguero, though, set the tone in the reverse fixture, a 4-1 victory at bet365 Stadium in August. He converted a penalty on 27 minutes to open the scoring and added a second on a header from a free kick by Kevin De Bruyne. Noilto added a late brace of his own in the second half after a penalty by Stoke's Bojan Krkic that made it a one-goal game before halftime.

And playing on the road against the "Big 6" this year has proven troublesome for the Potters, who have taken just one point from those five matches while being outscored 17-5.

"At times the margin of defeats have been too large, which is what happened at Spurs," said Hughes, who was pleased with his team's bounce-back in a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last weekend. "We have challenged the top sides since I have been here and have beaten everybody in the Premier League. The top six have gone up a level this year."

The former Manchester City manager has plenty of injury concerns as Bruno Martins Indi, Marko Arnautovic and Glen Johnson are all doubts. Hughes does expect to have Xherdan Shaqiri available for the first time in six matches.

Stoke City's only win in 10 matches across all competitions in the Premier League era (1-1-8) was a 1-0 victory Aug. 30, 2014, on a goal by Mame Diouf. Ricardo Fuller has the only other road goal for the Potters in this span, which forced a fifth-round replay in the 2010 FA Cup.

The Sky Blues have outscored Stoke 21-2 in those 10 home matches.