Stoke City-Liverpool Preview

Though it's his second go-round with the busy holiday fixture list in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still not a fan of the compressed schedule.

Far from it.

And he will be under more pressure to rotate his players this week as Liverpool kick off their doings Tuesday at Anfield against Stoke City.

The Reds (11-4-2) enter the Boxing Day festivities six points back of rampaging Chelsea, who haven't lost in more than three months. Liverpool have gamely tried to keep pace in that span but have dropped nine points during the Blues' surge to the top of the table.

And the schedule-makers did no favours to Klopp for this three-game charge, with a road trip to Manchester City following this match and an incredibly quick turnaround to host Sunderland on Jan. 2. Klopp was justifiably upset his team will have less than 48 hours from kickoff versus City to their match against the Black Cats, with both kickoffs done primary to accommodate television rights holders.

But Klopp is also desperate to have his team focus on the task at hand, which is beating Stoke City. Sandwiched between their 1-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton and their crunch encounter at the Etihad, Klopp is hoping his team and the home supporters don't take the mid-table Potters lightly.

"It's like if your parents have three kids and you are the middle one," Klopp said of Stoke, who were the last time to win at Anfield in last season's League Cup semifinal. "Stoke is a little bit between Everton and Manchester City.

"Probably a lot of people think we already have the points and we have to do it differently, but it's the most important game of the whole season and that's because we have no other game to play."

Sadio Mane provided the winning goal against Everton deep into second-half stoppage time, and the striker appears set to join Senegal for next month's African Cup of Nations. There was talk Mane would have preferred to stay behind with Liverpool, but threats by the Lions of Terenga to appeal to FIFA to keep Sane from playing for the club may have influenced his decision to make the trip to the tournament in Gabon.

"It will not be easy for me to go to Senegal next month," said Mane, who has eight goals, to the team's official website. "I would love to carry on playing with my teammates and help my team, but I think they will understand because it is my country and it is my dream."

Klopp doesn't expect to have injured playmaker Philippe Coutinho back for either match this week and refuses to rush the Brazilian back into training. Liverpool received a boost during the derby as both midfielder Emre Can and striker Daniel Sturridge came off the bench against Everton and could be in line to start this contest. Central defender Joel Matip, though, is at least another two weeks from returning.

Stoke City (5-6-6) are 11th in the table entering the week. The Potters have just two losses in their last 12 matches (5-5-2) but have played to back-to-back draws after a wild 2-2 stalemate against Leicester City.

Bojan Krkic converted a first-half penalty and Joe Allen added a second right before intermission. However, Stoke could not contend with a revitalised Foxes squad playing down a man and conceded twice in the final 16 minutes to settle for one point.

For the one-time Liverpool product and Wales international Allen, this is a chance to show the Anfield faithful what they've been missing as he's blossomed into an attacking playmaker whose five goals have already eclipsed his career total at Liverpool.

"I think Joe will want to do well when he goes back there, that is natural," Potters manager Mark Hughes said. "He has nothing to prove there though in fairness, because I know that he was appreciated there by supporters and players alike.

"I decided to move him into a more attacking roles, having seen his qualities, especially his anticipation, in training … I think he could go close to getting double figures this year which would be fantastic for us - if we can get a midfielder scoring 10 goals then that would significantly help us."

Stoke are 2-2-1 in their last five road matches but were outclassed at the Emirates in their last trip outside bet365 Stadium. Their penalty shootout victory in the League Cup after a 1-0 win in the second leg is their only triumph in 10 Premier League-era matches at Anfield (1-3-6).

Liverpool also posted a pair of 1-0 victories at Stoke last season, the second the first-leg League Cup victory, and then ran out 4-1 winners at Anfield in the regular season as Divock Origi had a second-half brace to back goals by Sturridge and Alberto Moreno.