Stoke City-Chelsea Preview

A chance at history beckons table-topping Chelsea, who can match the Premier League record for the longest single-season winning streak Saturday when they host Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side joined the 2001-02 Arsenal squad as the only two in the Premier League era to win 12 consecutive games in the same season as the Blues swept aside Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day. The 12 victories on the bounce also established a club record, and a victory over the Potters would equal the Gunners' standard as part of their Premier League-record 14-match win streak that carried over into the opening fixture of the 2002-03 campaign.

Monday's victory, though, showed just how difficult it will be to overtake Chelsea as the Premier League hits its halfway point with this match day. Despite playing without suspended striker and leading scorer Diego Costa as well as holding midfield menace N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard ably led the line and converted from the spot early in the second half to provide a two-goal cushion.

"It's fantastic for me to see the great job he is doing with the ball, and above all without the ball," Conte told Chelsea's official website about Hazard. I knew Eden only as an opponent, above all for his national team. He has great talent. The most important thing is he is putting his talent in the team."

Chelsea also successfully dealt with an opponent using a three-man backline against them as the Cherries opted for a 3-4-1-2 approach, something Stoke may utilise after employing the same formation versus Liverpool. Bournemouth actually held a majority of the possession, but Chelsea conceded just three shots on target as they posted their fourth successive clean sheet.

The Pensioners have conceded a miserly two goals during this 12-match winning streak, and one was an own goal by defender Gary Cahill. They have scored 28 in that span and trailed for only 49 of a possible 1,080 minutes.

Cesc Fabregas continued his renaissance with an assist on Pedro's first-half goal as Chelsea ensured they would be atop the table at the turn of the calendar regardless of the outcome of this match since they maintained a six-point cushion over Liverpool.

About the only downside of Chelsea's rampage has been the lack of consistent playing time for summer signing Michy Batshuayi, whom some tipped to make his first Premier League start against Bournemouth. The Belgium international, though, made only a cameo at the end and despite playing only 79 minutes in 11 matches, Conte will not loan him out during the transfer window.

A refreshed Costa will be eager to break his duck against the Potters, versus whom he has failed to score in four lifetime matches. Hazard, meanwhile, has totaled two goals and two assists in 10 contests.

For Stoke City (5-6-7), it's a case of going from the frying pan into the fire as they have a quick turnaround from a 4-1 reversal at Anfield to Liverpool. The Potters started brightly and were on the front foot for the first 20 minutes, and their efforts were reward as they took the lead inside the quarter-hour on a goal by Jonathan Walters.

They nearly had a second when ex-Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen was denied by Simon Mingolet, and the match turned there. The Reds began to flow forward as Adam Lallana grabbed the equaliser, and Liverpool then took the lead shortly before halftime on a strike by Roberto Firmino.

The home side added two more after the break, leaving Mark Hughes to lament his side's defensive breakdowns.

"We were 1-0 to the good, the better team in my opinion but then we made mistakes defensively at the end of the half," he said. "To go in at the break 2-1 down when we had put in so much effort and showed a great understanding of what we wanted to do was difficult to take.

"We wasted all of our good work in fairness by gifting them a couple of goals due to lapses in concentration and wrong decisions - something which continued in the second half unfortunately."

Hughes, though, may have found a silver lining in the loss with the offensive triangle of Allen, Walters and Peter Crouch, who was given his first league start since Aug. 27 and could pose some problems for Chelsea's defence with his 2.01-meter frame. The one-time England international, though, has only two goals in 25 lifetime matches against the Blues, the last coming in 2013.

