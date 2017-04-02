Stoke City-Burnley Preview

These are nervy times in Lancanshire, where Burnley need to rediscover their mojo at Turf Moor on Tuesday night against Stoke City or risk being drawn closer to the relegation scrap.

The Clarets (9-5-16) had their winless streak in Premier League play reach seven matches (0-3-4) following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. It was their first loss at Turf Moor in league play since a 2-1 reverse to Manchester City on Nov. 26, but of more urgency is Burnley residing just five points above the drop with eight matches remaining.

"We don't think we are on easy street for one minute," manager Sean Dyche said about fighting to stay in the top flight. "Everyone keeps saying how many points we need, but I haven't said anything because I know how difficult the division is.

"We've just come off a really tough run of five away games in seven and the two home games have been the top two, Chelsea and Tottenham. But there are no 'gimmies' and the work continues. We are still in good shape and we've earned that right. Now it's about good focus and concentration on the challenge in front of us."

As has been the case much of the season, the lack of offence has been the primary culprit in Burnley's inability to flee to safety. They have gone 263 minutes without a goal since Ashley Barnes provided an early lead at Anfield on March 12, and the Clarets have scored more than one goal just once in their last 11 league matches.

The goals have dried up at Turf Moor, where Burnley have dented the net just four times in their last four matches after ringing up 18 in the first 11.

Stoke City (9-9-12) are nearing safety with 36 points and enter this match ninth in the table, though the gap to West Bromwich Albion for eighth is an eight-point chasm. The Potters are trying to stay one step ahead of a cluster of eight teams who have between 31 and 34 points.

Mark Hughes' team is also looking for answers to end a winless spell, which is three for Stoke City following a 2-0 defeat at resurgent Leicester City on Saturday. Stoke's miserable run of form on the road continued as their scoring drought outside bet365 Stadium reached 416 minutes in league play after being blanked for the fourth consecutive outing.

"We didn't have the work ethic or effort we needed to win at what it is a difficult place," captain Ryan Shawcross said. "They were the better team overall and deserved the points. We're desperate to put today right and I'm 100 percent certain there will be a massive reaction when we face Burnley and hopefully we can get three points."

Much like Burnley, scoring is an issue for the Potters. They have just 33 goals from their 30 matches, and a mere 14 on their travels. Stoke have shipped 27 goals in their 15 road contests and gone 1-1-6 in the last eight while conceding 19 times.

Burnley know all about road struggles, though, because it was they who were put to the sword in a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture Dec. 3. Jonathan Walters and Marc Muniesa scored 15 minutes apart in the first half for Stoke, who are unbeaten in their last four trips (1-3-0) to Turf Moor since a 1-0 defeat on Boxing Day 2005 while in the Championship.