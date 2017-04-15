Stoke City 3, Hull City 1

Stoke City won all three points against Hull City with a 3-1 win Saturday at the Bet 365 Stadium thanks to sensational second-half strike from Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Potters were in front early on when Marko Arnautovic latched onto a ball inside the box and lashed a strike into back of the net via the crossbar.

Lazar Markovic had a good chance to level the scores for Hull City midway through the half, but his volley at the back post was well parried away by Lee Grant. Harry Maguire then had a chance from the resulting corner but he could only send a close-range shot well over the bar.

Arnautovic had a good chance to make it 2-0 before half time for Stoke, but he dragged his right-footed shot wide of the mark from 8 yards.

The Tigers started the second half well and were deservedly level when Maguire bundled a deflected shot into the back of the net after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Jonathan Walters and Peter Crouch were then brought on by Mark Hughes and they made an immediate impact, as Walters forced Eldin Jakupovic into an excellent save with a low diving header at the back post.

The Potters did retake the lead on 67 minutes when Walters played in an excellent cross to Crouch, who nodded the ball home with precision at the back post to make it 2-1.

Kamil Grosicki had a great chance to equalise on 77 minutes for the Tigers (8-19-6), but his low curling shot was expertly saved by Lee Grant.

The game was then all over on 81 minutes when Shaqiri hit an unstoppable left-footed effort from 25 yards which saw the ball fly into the top corner of the net to make it 3-1 to Stoke.

The result pushes the Potters (10-14-9) up to 11th in the table while Marco Silva's side still sit two points above the drop with five games to play.