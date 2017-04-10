Still Shady: LeSean McCoy goes after Kiko Alonso for Instagram post

LeSean McCoy apparently has no love for Kiko Alonso.

On Sunday, Alonso posted a photo to his Instagram account with the caption, “El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes.” If you, like us, needed a little help with the translation, Alonso is basically calling himself “whiteboy with clear eyes.”

In the photo, he’s upending McCoy during a Dec. 24 game between Alonso’s Dolphins and McCoy’s Bills; the two are forever linked because two years ago they were traded for one another – Buffalo, the team that drafted Alonso in 2013, sent the linebacker to Philadelphia and got McCoy in exchange. While Miami won the game featured in the photo, McCoy had 128 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (the first time they met last season, in October, McCoy had just 11 yards on eight attempts).

But back to the photo.

Among the comments on Alonso’s post are two from “shadymccoy”, the verified account of McCoy. After writing that Alonso’s father wishes Kiko were as good as McCoy, he goes on to mock Alonso’s new contract as “garbage” and in a second comment calls him a “BUM.”

OK, then.

There’s been no response from Alonso to this point, though we suspect we may see a response the first time the Bills and Dolphins play in the fall.