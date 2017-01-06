Steve Smith retires from the NFL in the most Steve Smith way possible

We’re going to miss Steve Smith. The erstwhile Ravens receiver carried the twin distinctions of an all-time trash-talk repertoire with the talent to back up his mouth. Smith would enrage you with his talk, then infuriate you even further when he did what he said he would.

Smith retired from the NFL this week, and in characteristic fashion, got in the last word in his letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:





“I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs.” Perfect. There had been some talk about Smith possibly retiring as a Panther, the team where he spent the first 13 years of his career, but this closes the door on that idea. Now it’s just a matter of Smith waiting to see if Canton comes calling.

Sure, we’re sad about Smith departing. But we’ll survive. As Smith himself would say, we gotta ice up.

Steve Smith Sr. left the NFL the same way he played: talking big. (AP) More

____

