Steve Ott kicks at Mats Zuccarello in Habs loss at Rangers (Video)

Montreal Canadiens forward Steve Ott appeared to kick at New York Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello in Game 4 of their first-round series Tuesday.

Here’s the video of Ott’s kick towards Zuccarello:





Ott was not penalized for the incident in question. The video was pointed out on the New York Rangers postgame show on MSG.

Ott has had some interesting moments with Zuccarello during this series. In Game 2 a big hit by Ott on Zuccarello led to a brawl between both teams and in Game 3 Ott stroked Zuccarello’s hair. Ott, a veteran pest with 1,555 penalty minutes in 848 career regular season games, has not been penalized this entire series.

“As long as he keeps it within the rules and clean hits and all that stuff, you can’t ask for more,” Montreal coach Claude Julien said recently of Ott. “He blocks shots, he finishes his checks. He does what he has to do to help his team out.”

The Rangers won the game 2-1 to tie the series at 2-2.

