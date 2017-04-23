Steve Kerr is 'suffering,' leaving his return to the bench in question

The Warriors will be without their head coach for Game 3 vs. the Blazers. (AP)

There aren’t a lot of clear answers as to what kept head coach Steve Kerr from joining the Golden State Warriors on the sideline in Portland on Saturday night. What is certain: Kerr reportedly was in considerable pain.

Kerr made the trip to Portland, but did not join the team for practice at the Moda Center on Saturday morning. Still, the Warriors seemed optimistic that if he stayed home in the morning, he would feel well enough to coach that night.

He didn’t.

And when a reporter asked if there was any more specific diagnosis than “illness,” Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, who took the reins in Kerr’s absence during Golden State’s 119-113 comeback win over the Blazers in Game 3 of their first-round series, said, “No, just an illness.”

Kerr hasn’t felt well all series and “recently it became unbearable,” according to Mercury News beat columnist Marcus Thompson. “He is suffering,” CSN Bay Area’s Monte Poole reported, and “the pain is so intense that Kerr even had difficulty keeping up with the game” from his hotel. It is unknown if the pain is directly related to the back surgery complications that kept Kerr sidelined for the first 43 games of the 2015-16 regular season.

After Monday’s game, Stephen Curry held onto the game ball to give it to Kerr.

Steph Curry honored Steve Kerr with the game ball in his postgame interview





“He’s obviously going through a lot physically,” Curry said at the podium after the game. “And that’s first and foremost for him to take care of himself, make sure he’s on the road to recovery and feeling like himself.”

There is no word yet on whether or not Kerr will be able to rejoin the Warriors for Game 4 on Monday night, but ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted that Kerr was feeling well enough to watch film on Sunday:

Small, but good update on Steve Kerr. Heard he was feeling well enough to watch film with coaches today and wanted to get to practice after — Ramona Shelburne





Brown told media that while the team is concerned about Kerr’s health, General Manager Bob Myer’s communication with the team about Kerr has “put everybody’s ease, at least for the time being.”

“Obviously we have good guys who care a lot about not just Steve, but everybody else and each other especially,” Brown said. “I think if it was a younger group and the communication wasn’t as open as it is right now, maybe there would be some (more) concern.”

The Warriors will go for a sweep of the Blazers on Monday at 10:30 ET in Portland. It’s unclear whether Kerr will be on the sideline for Game 4.