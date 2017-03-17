Steve Kerr: Ball brothers would benefit from LaVar's silence

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t think LaVar Ball – father of UCLA’s Lonzo Ball – is helping his kids by running his mouth.

“I think it’d be better for them if they can just play and have fun and not have to hear that every day, but whatever. It’s all part of him,” Kerr said on ESPN Radio’s “Waddle & Silvy.”

By now, most college hoops fans have heard Ball’s comments: Lonzo is better than Steph Curry and that the eldest Ball could squash Michael Jordan one-on-one in his prime. He has also said that he will land his sons – Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – a $1 billion shoe deal and challenged Charles Barkley to a game of one-on-one.

Kerr went on to say that it seems that Ball is succeeding in staying in the spotlight, which it seems is what he wants.

“The fact that everybody keeps talking about him, he seems to be accomplishing whatever he’s trying to accomplish, because the things he says are so outlandish,” Kerr said. “But he keeps getting headlines, and I guess that’s what he wants.”

Despite what Kerr thinks, Ball’s comments don’t seem to bother his sons. The eldest Ball brother, Lonzo, is averaging 14.6 points per game and is projected in most mock drafts to be selected No. 2 overall.

“He’s been like that my whole life,” Lonzo said of his father to ESPN.com on Thursday. “He’s got a camera in front of his face now, so y’all are seeing it for the first time. … He’s never going to change for the cameras. He’s been the same his whole life.”