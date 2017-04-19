Stephen Appiah: No formal communication on Ghana role

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah says he is yet to receive an official notification concerning his widely speculated appointment as team manager of the Black Stars.
The ex-Juventus midfielder is reportedly in line to replace Sabahn Quaye as the Ghana Football Association looks to overhaul the backroom staff of immediate-past Black Stars coach Avram Grant.
Appiah, who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments, retired from active football in 2015.
“I haven’t received any letter [from the FA about an imminent appointment]," Appiah told Happy FM.
"I am a business man, I have players I am managing, I have players that I am training and I have other things that I’m planning to come out with.
"I am around, so if it comes to working with the Black Stars, I am ready to serve.
“I haven’t received any letter, so I don’t know but if I receive a letter I will let you know.”
Ibrahim Tanko and Richard Kingson are two other ex-national stars likely to join the backroom staff of new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.
