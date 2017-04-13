Stefanovic becomes 5th recruit to join Boilermakers' class

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana high school star Sasha Stefanovic has signed a national letter-of-intent to play at Purdue.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds as a senior at Crown Point High School in the northwest corner of the state. He finished his career with a school record 1,385 points.

Stefanovic was a third-team all-state selection and already has been named to the Indiana All-Star team.

He joins a recruiting class that includes guard Nojel Eastern, center Matt Haarms and forwards Aaron Wheeler and Eden Ewing. The other four signed last fall. Haarms is already taking classes at Purdue.

Stefanovic's father, Lou, played at Illinois State and was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the fifth round of the 1985 NBA draft.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .