Steelers reinstate assistant coach Joey Porter, who was put on leave Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested Sunday, put on leave by the team Monday, and back on the job Friday.

The Steelers announced Friday morning that Porter has been reinstated and will coach in Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Porter’s charges were reduced on Thursday by the district attorney. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. KDKA in Pittsburgh said the DA will only pursue summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness charges.

Porter was accused of assaulting a doorman outside a bar and grabbing a police officer, though Porter said at the scene he did not grab the officer. The DA reduced the charges after reviewing the surveillance video of the incident.

The Steelers announced Porter’s reinstatement through a statement by president Art Rooney II.

“At this time, we have decided that Joey Porter will return to our coaching staff for the game in Kansas City this weekend,” Rooney said.



“We have reviewed the available information regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night. We have also reviewed the communication from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office indicating the intention of that office to withdraw all but the summary offense charges.

“As an organization, we have great respect for the job the City of Pittsburgh Police perform for our community.

“We also respect the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the incident. We will await the outcome of the legal process and communicate further with the NFL regarding the Personal Conduct Policy before making any further decisions on potential discipline.”

Porter, a longtime player with the Steelers, has been on the team’s coaching staff for three seasons.

“I am grateful to be allowed to return to our coaching staff this weekend,” Porter said in a statement. “I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team. Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was reinstated by the team Friday. (AP)

