Steelers QB Roethlisberger not ruling out retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger listens to a question during a news conference after the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the the Steelers 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't sure he'll be back in 2017.

Roethlisberger said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday that he is going to take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing. The two-time Super Bowl winner will turn 35 in March and has missed time in each of the last two seasons with knee issues. Roethlisberger is under contract through 2020.

Coach Mike Tomlin says Roethlisberger has mentioned possible retirement to the coaching staff at various points. Longtime Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller, a good friend of Roethlisberger's, retired last February at age 33.

Tomlin says he's not alarmed by Roethlisberger questioning his future, adding Roethlisberger is ''the most significant component of what we do.''

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL