Steelers' Mathews out; Chiefs have Houston for playoff game

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, in Denver. Ben Roethlisberger shreded Kansas City for five touchdowns when the teams met in the regular season. But the Chiefs were without star pass rusher Justin Houston in that matchup, and despite lingering knee issues, there is hope he'll play on Sunday.(AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Steelers are missing defensive end Ricardo Mathews because of a lingering ankle injury for their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Mathews hurt his ankle in Pittsburgh's regular-season finale and was inactive for last weekend's wild-card win over Miami. But he returned to practice this week and was questionable for the game.

Kansas City's Justin Houston is active for the first time since a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 18. The star linebacker has been dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

The Chiefs also had linebacker Justin March-Lillard active for the first time since he broke his hand Oct. 16 in Oakland. 16. March-Lillard returned from injured reserve a few weeks ago.

