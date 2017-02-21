Steelers assistant Joey Porter will plead guilty following playoff bar dustup, faces NFL discipline

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter reportedly will plead guilty to a reduced charge following an incident with a bar bouncer and a police officer following the team’s wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins last month.

The Associated Press is reporting that Porter will plead guilty to citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness on Tuesday after he allegedly grabbed an officer’s wrists outside a Pittsburgh area bar following an argument with a bouncer who denied him entrance back on Jan. 8.

The Steelers had defeated the Dolphins, 30-12, the day of the alleged incident.

Porter had initially been charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges, but the district attorney reviewed the surveillance tape and determined that charges should be reduced. The police union, however, has said that the initial charges were warranted.

The team placed Porter, a longtime player with the Steelers who has been on the team’s coaching staff for three seasons, on leave the following day before later reinstating him prior to the divisional-round win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Porter could be charged with up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine, although it’s unlikely he serves jail time. However, the NFL has investigated the matter and Porter could be suspended under the terms of the Personal Conduct Policy, which applies to coaches as well as players. Traditionally, coaches have been treated with an even heavier hand by the league than players in conduct matters.

