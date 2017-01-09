Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter reportedly arrested after altercation with officer

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter had an unusual way of celebrating his team’s playoff win on Sunday.

Porter was arrested Sunday night after an altercation with a police officer, according to Beaver County Times reporter Chris Mueller. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler confirmed Porter had been arrested to KDKA in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers said they were aware of an incident involving Porter, according to BCT reporter Chris Bradford.

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, according to Bradford. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

The reported arrest came about six hours after the Steelers finished a 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins in a wild-card playoff game.

Porter, who was a standout linebacker for the Steelers during his playing days, is no stranger to controversy. During his career he got into a fight at a Las Vegas casino with then-Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Levi Jones. In 2003, Porter was one of six people shot outside a bar in Colorado. In 2010 Porter was arrested on suspicion of DUI (those charges were dropped) and in 2012 he was arrested for allegedly writing a bad check. Last season he was in the middle of an on-field controversy when he was on the field and goaded Bengals cornerback Adam Jones into a personal foul penalty; the NFL changed its rules after that forbidding assistant coaches from being on the field.

The latest headline with Porter doesn’t come at a great time for the Steelers, who will play at the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional round playoff game next Sunday.

