Statement made: Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wears Goodell clown shirt

The New England Patriots never said too much about commissioner Roger Goodell, whose deflate-gate punishment was seen as unfair in that entire region. Even after the Patriots overcame all that to win a Super Bowl, they didn’t really unload months of ill will.

But Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia made quite a funny statement when he flew home from Super Bowl LI. He wore a shirt that has Goodell’s picture and a clown nose.

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons TV (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017





Patriots D.C. Matt Patricia as he departs the Patriot team plane ???? pic.twitter.com/2chIvjgrcA — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) February 6, 2017





#Patriots DC Matt Patricia getting off the plane in a Roger Goodell clown shirt. pic.twitter.com/mN5c3N2pcP — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 6, 2017





Hey, you knew they wouldn’t all bite their tongues forever.

Even though the Patriots winning Super Bowl LI probably eases some of the bad feelings. Some. Not all, apparently.

