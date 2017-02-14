Stastny on IR; Detroit's All-Star Game; Vegas mascots (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• The Washington Capitals announced several initiatives that will benefit the You Can Play Project during ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ month. One of those initiatives is an auction for Braden Holtby’s specially designed masked above. [Capitals]

• More from Holtby on his ‘equality-themed’ mask. [Washington Post]

• The St. Louis Blues have placed Paul Stastny on IR. The earliest the team thinks he could be back is Saturday. [Blues]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets remind each other snitches get stitches when it comes to leaking details of team meetings. OK. Maybe not that dramatic. [Columbus Dispatch]

• In the wake of Robin Lehner’s post-game comments on he and his Buffalo Sabres teammates, Jack Eichel comes out and says the team has to ‘stop blaming each other.’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Gary Bettman is guaranteeing the people of Detroit an All-Star Game…once the construction around the Little Caesar’s Arena and ‘District Detroit’ is complete. [Detroit News]

• Neither the Arizona Coyotes nor Arizona State are responsible for killing the arena deal between the two parties. [Arizona Sports]

• Because everything is more extravagant in Vegas, the Golden Knights will have TWO mascots! [The Sin Bin]

• Stan Bowman gives some of the best arguments in favor of the NHL implementing the three point system for wins in regulation versus overtime or a shootout. [Chicago Sun-Times]

• This time last year, the Minnesota Wild had fired Mike Yeo. What a difference a year makes, eh? [Star-Tribune]

• The trade deadline is once again complicating the lives of Alexander Burrows and Jannik Hansen (currently) with the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks. [The Province]

• Martin Hanzal is shining for the Coyotes despite the trade speculation swirling around him. [AZ Central]

• Not much has changed – system wise – for the New York Islanders under Doug Weight. It’s the players themselves that have turned it around on their own. [Islanders Point Blank]

• Magnus Paajarvi has been called up from the AHL and is expected to take over top-line duties in Stastny’s absence. [St. Louis Game Time]

• Trade winds swirl around the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks. [Lightning Shout]

• Scratching ‘that trade itch’ with the Edmonton Oilers. [Beer League Heroes]

• Fantasy hockey: Who are the buyers and sellers in the Pacific Division at the deadline? [Dobber]

• The Boston Bruins have been the beneficiaries of a bump from the coaching change yet the problems still remain. [Boston Sports Desk]

• Did you know Jujhar Khaira is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in the NHL? His parents fostered his love of the game early in his life only to see their son don the Edmonton Oilers sweater at 22-years-old. [NHL]

• Japan and Switzerland have secured Olympic berths in women’s hockey. [The Ice Garden]

• Katelyn Gosling and the CWHL are forging a new path for university women’s hockey players in Canada. [Western Gazette]

• Behind the numbers look at filling the holes in the Winnipeg Jets defensive corps. [Jets Nation]

• Fancy stats: measuring the importance of structure on the power play. [Hockey-Graphs]

• The Autism Society of Greater Orlando and the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears have created an unlikely partnership. [TheSinBin.net]

• Wes McCauley may not have a lot of fans on any given night as a referee, but his passionate messages to the audience at home have made him a viral sensation. [TSN]

• Top 5 third jerseys that should replace the current ‘home’ jersey for their respective team. [Hockey by Design]

• Finally, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: the official trailer for the sequel ‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers.’ [Robert Söderlind]

