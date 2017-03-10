Stars sign Curtis McKenzie to $700,000, 1-year extension

Donald: I am so glade the ex-Labor secretary knows so much about impeachment law becuase he shore in the hell did nothing for Americans in labor laws when he was in office. This guy is a hack and does not know what the hell he is talking about thay is just one reason he is the ex labor secretary. I find it funny now thay Trump is President the democrats speak so freely of impeachment but the forget whay all Obama had done. Look at Benghazi he never acted said he was unaware of the severity of Benghazi. When im fact he was imformed when it first happen and has been shown that to be the case in the Congressional hearings. He kissed the ring of a Muslim high priest no Christian whatever do that showing he is muslim and lied about it. How mamy times did Obama go to church answer me that. Obama did allow for the release of prisoners and was proven they want baxk and fought for Isis. Obama would never say muslim terrorist till Hillary started running for office facts research it. Obama was out spoken for Black lives matter that use fear and violence under federal law thay is the definition of a terrorist organization. Obama cost tax payers a millions on his golf trips with Tiger woods. Look up its public record Obama cost tax payers over 100,000 million dollars on his vacations alone, Pubilce records. Obama covered up for Hillarys investigation by DoJ. Obama made the worst deal with nucs in US history with Iran. Obama wmt to Cuba when it was off limits to all US persons why was he above that Congressional Act. Obma allowed rhis country to fall to #$%$