Stars come out in Dallas for women’s Final Four

The women’s Final Four drew plenty of big names to Dallas. (AP)

Dak Prescott quarterbacked the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC after a college career that at one point saw him place Mississippi State atop the national rankings. So it shouldn’t be a surprise to that Prescott, decked out in a Bulldogs basketball jersey, is on-site Friday in Dallas to cheer his alma mater on at the women’s Final Four.


Prescott was joined by fellow NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who was on-hand to cheer for his sister Anna, who is a freshman guard at Stanford.


There was other star power in the house as well, including former NBA big man Antonio Davis, whose daughter Kaela is a junior guard at South Carolina.


Additionally, Condoleezza Rice and Robin Roberts are in attendance as well.



Perhaps they’ll catch a glimpse of history, as undefeated UConn trailed by as many as 16 points early to Mississippi State.

