Starling Marte's PED suspension proves the current ban isn't effective enough

Like most suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs, Starling Marte's 80-game ban, announced on Tuesday, came as a shock. Nobody should be laboring under the assumption that the game is drug-free at the major league level, as evidenced by the fact that more than a dozen players have been suspended for steroid usage just in the three and a half years since the Biogenesis bans were handed down in the summer of 2013.

However, there’s an uncomfortable truth when it comes to these suspensions: they are not the deterrent the commissioner’s office and the player’s union wants them to be. Many of the players who have recently been caught have seen little to no damage to their contract status or to their popularity, with some quickly winning back respect in their own clubhouses, and sometimes even beyond. Below are case studies on five high-profile players who have been suspended for steroid use in the past five years that helps explain why even established stars continue to succumb to temptation.

Melky Cabrera, OF

Year: 2012 Length: 50 games Reason: Failed test for testosterone

Cabrera was at the apex of his major league career when he was popped on Aug. 15, 2012. Five weeks after being named the MVP of the only All-Star Game he ever played in, the 28-year-old Giants outfielder ranked first in the National League in hits and second in batting average when the news broke. MLB was so concerned that Cabrera might wind up winning a batting title in absentia that the league joined forces with the players' union to announce "a one-time amendment" that waived Rule 10.22(a), which concerns the application of phantom at-bats to determine the winner if a player is short of the necessary 502 plate appearances to qualify (he was at 501). Without that waiver, Cabrera was left one plate appearance short of being eligible, so even though he finished the year with a .346 average-it would not have changed if he had been charged an extra hitless at-bat-that was 10 points better than teammate Buster Posey’s .336, it was Posey who was crowned the batting champion.

By the time that decision came down, reports of a bizarre plot involving Cabrera's creation of a fake website and a nonexistent product in an attempt to exonerate himself had already surfaced, which predictably, made him the subject of numerous jokes in the immediate aftermath, and he was left off San Francisco’s postseason roster during its run to that year’s World Series title.

A free agent that winter, Cabrera received just a two-year, $16 million contract from the Blue Jays, a far less lucrative payday than he would have received without the suspension. His career has run hot and cold since then; a mediocre, injury-shortened 2013 was followed by a strong 14 that netted him an even bigger payday-three years and $42 million from the White Sox-followed by a down 15 and then a solid 16. While the rebuilding White Sox are looking to trade him, he's emerged as a clubhouse leader in Chicago, one praised by both current manager Rick Renteria and predecessor Robin Ventura. Teammates in Toronto held him in high regard as well.

In all, there was nothing tremendously notable about either Cabrera's public apology nor his performance since returning (110 OPS+ and an average of 1.8 WAR per season since, compared to a 157 OPS+ and 4.7 WAR in 2012, his second sizzling season in a row). If there's a lesson to be drawn from his experience, it's that shying from publicity-he chose to accept his 2012 World Series ring in private-and focusing on being a good teammate has paid dividends.

Bartolo Colón, RHP

Year: 2012

Length: 50 games

Reason: Failed test for synthetic testosterone

Given the questions that surrounded the controversial stem cell procedure that facilitated Colón's return to the majors in 2011 at the age of 38, after five years in the wilderness due to a variety of shoulder and elbow woes, the big man's suspension one year later was hardly a surprise. Dr. Joseph Purita, who performed that surgery, had used human growth hormone on other patients in addition to transplanting their stem cells. He denied using HGH on Colón, and MLB couldn't prove any wrongdoing. Still, when the league popped the nearly 300-pound righty in 2012 while he was in the midst of a strong season for the A’s, he seemed destined to fade away sooner or later.

