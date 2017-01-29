All-star Weber defends hardest shot title at skills competition

Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens blasted a shot of 165.4 kilometres per hour (102.8 mph) to defend his hardest shot title (AFP Photo/BRUCE BENNETT)

Los Angeles (AFP) - Shea Weber won the hardest shot competition for the third straight year as the Atlantic Division captured night's Skills Competition as part of the build up to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

The Montreal Canadiens defenceman blasted a shot 165.4 kilometres per hour (102.8 mph) to defend his title against runner-up Patrik Laine, who let one fly 163.7 km/h.

"I have been working on my shot. I will continue to work on it in practice. It is not easy to do," Weber said.

The Atlantic Division defeated the Pacific Division 9-7 in points as the skills competition determined the matchups for Sunday's All-Star game at Staples Center arena.

This is the third time Los Angeles has hosted the mid-season exhibition with the others taking place in 1981 and 2002.

The exposure to the NHL has also fuelled a growth of the sport in California as the number of registered hockey players has rocketed from 3,400 in 1981 to 28,000 in 2016, NHL president Gary Bettman said Saturday.

Edmonton's rising star Connor McDavid won the fastest skater event while Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby claimed the title of most accurate shooter.

Crosby had to hit four targets, strategically placed in the corners of the goal, and he completed the task in just 10.73 seconds.

"It was fun just to be out there with all the guys and see everyone showing off their skills. I enjoyed it," Crosby said.

"I just try to get a rhythm going and not think about it too much. I do it all the time after practice but it is not quite the same pressure when you have 20,000 people watching you."

McDavid earned two points for the Pacific Division by posting the best time -- 13.02 seconds, in the fastest skater competition.

"It was pretty impressive to watch him fly around the ice," Crosby said.

Phoenix Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith was the lone player to shoot the puck the full length of the ice and score in the Four Line Challenge.

Smith's feat brought back memories of a goal he scored in an NHL game two years ago when he beat the buzzer with an empty-netter against the Detroit Red Wings to seal a 5-2 win.

Only a handful of players scored in Saturday's event, but Smith clinched the victory for the Pacific.

"The most impressive thing I saw was Smitty finding that five hole," Crosby said. "To see a goalie come up with a shot like that is pretty cool."

For the second year in a row the all-star game will feature a three-on-three mini tournament with a format that divides the games into three 20-minute contests.