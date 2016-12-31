Stanford QB Keller Chryst reportedly tore his ACL in Sun Bowl

It appears the injury that caused Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst to leave the Sun Bowl is a serious one.

Chryst was carted off the field during the first half of Friday’s game against North Carolina with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman is reporting the injury is believed to be a torn ACL in his right knee.

#Stanford QB Keller Chryst is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, source tells @FOXSports. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2016





Chryst completed threw for 68 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown to Bryce Love, before leaving the game. He was replaced by Ryan Burns, who helped the Cardinal win the game, 25-23. Burns completed 6-of-11 passes for 86 yards in the victory.

Burns started the first seven games of the season for Stanford before Chryst took over as starter. Overall for the season, Chryst, a redshirt sophomore, threw for 905 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Burns finished the season with 1,151 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Chryst’s injury comes in a game that star running back Christian McCaffrey opted to sit out in order to prepare for the NFL draft. If McCaffrey suffered an injury as bad as Chryst’s, it would have been a big hit to his draft stock.

