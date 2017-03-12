Stamolamprou leads Robert Morris women to NEC title 65-52

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- Anna Niki Stamolamprou scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Robert Morris to its third straight NCAA Tournament with a 65-52 win over Bryant in the championship game of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Sunday.

Rebeca Navarro added 12 points and Megan Smith had 11 with six assists for the top-seeded Colonials (22-10), who won their fifth straight since a loss to Bryant.

Kierra Palmer had 16 points and Naomi Ashley 14 with nine rebounds for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (18-12), who had won eight straight.

The Colonials outscored Bryant 15-4 in the second quarter and led 33-15 at the half. Midway through the first quarter, Stamolamprou hit a jumper to start a 12-0 run and capped the surge with a layup in the final minute to make it 18-7.

The Bulldogs didn't score for the final 7:18 of the half and the Colonials reeled off the last 12 points to lead by 17.

After trailing by as many as 22 in the third quarter, a 12-3 Bryant run cut the margin to 51-43 with four minutes to play but got no closer.