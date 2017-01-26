St. Louis committee again considers stadium funding

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Plans to build a $200 million soccer stadium to attract a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis hang in the balance as an aldermanic committee weighs a proposal to ask taxpayers to foot part of the bill.

The aldermanic Ways and Means Committee meets Thursday to consider whether to ask the full Board of Aldermen to place a measure on the April ballot asking voters to OK about $60 million in taxpayer funds for the project. The committee met last week but adjourned without a vote.

Plans call for the stadium to be built near Union Station. MLS officials are expected to announce two new expansion teams this fall that would begin play in 2020.