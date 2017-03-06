St. Louis Blues fans skip game, save grandma from burning house

Jared Grzywacz and Collin Fenton are 20-year-old St. Louis Blues fans. They were headed to watch the game on Friday night on television, when they saw a commotion on the street.

A house was on fire, and someone outside was claiming that grandma was still inside. So the Blues fans stopped the car, got out and rescued 88-year-old Margaret Roso through a ground-floor window.

From STLToday.com:

“We just went up to the house, and through the window, picked her up, and put her in our car,” Grzywacz said. “Probably three minutes after that, the whole thing was in flames.”

Said Fenton, “It was good we showed up when we did.”

Roso’s daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend, and Roso’s granddaughter all escaped the house. The family’s two kittens did not make it.

Ugh. That is a super sad story and could have been even sadder if those guys didn’t show up.

The postscript on this story: “The friends ended up sitting in the car and listening to the Blues lose their fifth straight game.”

Hopefully the Blues see this story and kick something over to these heroes.

—

