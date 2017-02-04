Spurs top Middlesbrough, sit second alone in league

Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 58th minute that earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Spurs (14-8-2) were well on top in terms of possession and attacking possibilities, but the whole Boro defence played superbly, and rarely looked uncomfortable. However, it was South Korean Heung-Min Son, who earned the crucial penalty for Tottenham with a neat big of skill that forced Bernardo Espinosa into a clumsy challenge. Kane then tucked home the spot kick with aplomb.

Spurs sit alone in second in the Premier League table, but a distant nine points back of runaway leader Chelsea.

Middlesbrough (4-9-11), who are 15th but one point from the relegation zone, can take a lot of positives from this game after an excellent performance, but ultimately it comes down to points, not how well they played.