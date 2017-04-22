Spurs star Eriksen is Europe's assist king

European football boasts some of the finest creative talents in the world, but - for this season at least - none have been better than Christian Eriksen.

The Tottenham midfielder has been in superb form for the White Hart Lane outfit as they fight for both the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

And the Denmark international was in imperious form once again as Mauricio Pochettino's side took on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Eriksen provided assists for both Harry Kane and Dele Alli, meaning he has now created 20 goals in all competitions this season.

That is more than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues, with Barcelona star Neymar the next best with 19.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Ousmane Dembele is next on the list on 17 while Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have 15 apiece.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has 14 - the same number as Alexis Sanchez.