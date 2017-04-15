Spurs blast Bournemouth for seventh straight win

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a seventh straight Premier League win on Saturday, closing the gap between themselves and Chelsea to four points with a comprehensive 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.

Some around the Premier League believe the title is Chelsea's to lose, and that may well be the case, but Tottenham are determined to make it a race to the end. Spurs entered the match in outstanding form and it didn't take long for the hosts to assert their superiority.

The opening salvo materialised after just 16 minutes, when Moussa Dembele found a soft spot in the Bournemouth defence on a corner kick and slotted one in behind goalkeeper Artur Boruc from close range.

Spurs doubled the lead just three minutes later, and this time it was Heung-Min Son who did well to jump on a quick layoff from Harry Kane on the counter-attack and finish the move by sliding the ball through Boruc's legs and into the side netting.

Kane then got into the scoring act early in the second half as he exquisitely shed his mark in the box and fired a left-footed drive past Boruc on 48 minutes to essentially seal the points.

Bournemouth, to their credit, kept attacking as they looked to get at least one on the board, but they struggled all day and managed only one shot on target. Tottenham then put a bow on the proceedings when substitute Vincent Janssen collected his first goal from open play in stoppage time.

The result pulls Spurs (21-8-3) to 71 points, while Bournemouth (9-8-16) are in 15th place on 35 points and are winless in four straight Premier League matches.