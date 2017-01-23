Spurrier football era over at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- The Spurrier era at South Carolina football is over.

Youngest son Scott Spurrier is leaving the Gamecocks to become an offensive quality control assistant at South Florida. He worked with both his father Steve and older brother Steve Jr. on South Carolina's staff in 2014 and 2015. He was also a walk-on receiver and a graduate assistant for the Gamecocks under his dad and was kept on staff by new coach Will Muschamp last winter.

Steve Spurrier coached 10-plus seasons at South Carolina before quitting in midseason 2015. He accepted an ambassador position in the school's administration, but left this summer for a similar role at Florida, his alma mater.

Steve Jr. spent 11 seasons with the Gamecocks. He was recently named quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky.