Spring Training Vacation Guide to Tampa, Florida

Tampa, which was the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner’s hometown, pays honor to “The Boss” each spring with baseball at Steinbrenner Field, the Grapefruit League’s largest stadium.

Your Team: New York Yankees

The Schedule: 35 games, with 17 home games (see schedule and buy tickets here).

The Field: The 11,026 George M. Steinbrenner Field, named for the late, legendary Yankees owner, gives a tip of the cap to its Bronx big brother with a copycat roof facade. The Grapefruit League’s largest stadium is located next to Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Inside Baseball: The Yankees' current roster appears to be even further from title contention than the five games that separated them from the AL wild card last season would suggest. But further trades, especially if they are as smart as the ones from last year, could change that in a hurry and accelerate New York's return to the postseason. For more on the Yankees, go here at si.com.

To browse all 12 Grapefruit League destinations, go here.

Best Beach: Fort De Soto County Park is a home run for Tampa-area beachgoers: a 35-minute drive on I-275 from Steinbrenner Field, the 1,100-acre park is comprised of a cluster of five small keys with lifeguard-protected white-sand beaches, dunes, mangroves, and wetlands. A historic fort, built at the dawn of the 20th century, awaits curious explorers, and you can also tour the island via paved recreation trails and a 2.2-mile canoe trail.

Family Outings: Tampa has two great options for families: the Glazer Children’s Museum is located downtown and features 170 interactive exhibits in 17 themed areas, including play areas where kids can pretend to work at a supermarket, care for pets at a veterinary clinic, bake a pizza, and imagine adventures on the high seas aboard a pint-sized cruise ship and tugboat. The Florida Aquarium has shows and acres of exhibits on wetlands, coral reefs and Florida’s aquatic plants and animals, and visitors can also cruise into Tampa Bay for a 75-minute wild dolphin cruise.

High-end Stay: A boardwalk nature trail through a 35-acre coastal preserve helps make the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay a draw for families; two outdoor pools have views of Tampa Bay and downtown. Rates from $206 per night.

Value Stay: The dog-friendly and centrally located Westin Tampa Bay is no more than a 20-minute drive from Steinbrenner Field, Busch Gardens Tampa, and the Lowry Park Zoo. The private beach and pool beckon when you’re not on the go. Rates from $144 per night.

More Teams and Locations: To find more fun baseball and vacation information on each of Florida’s Grapefruit League teams, click on the links below:

Atlanta Braves: Lake Buena Vista

Baltimore Orioles: Sarasota

Boston Red Sox: Fort Myers

Detroit Tigers: Lakeland

Houston Astros: West Palm Beach

Miami Marlins: Jupiter

Minnesota Twins: Fort Myers

New York Mets: Port St. Lucie

New York Yankees: Tampa

Philadelphia Phillies: Clearwater

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bradenton

St. Louis Cardinals: Jupiter

Tampa Bay Rays: Port Charlotte

Toronto Blue Jays: Dunedin

Washington Nationals: West Palm Beach





























This article was originally published on CoastalLiving.com