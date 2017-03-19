Spring Training 2017: Tim Tebow might be sticking around Mets camp

Tim Tebow has earned more opportunities with the Mets in spring training. (AP)

TIM TEBOW ALERT: Tim Tebow’s still playing in major league games for the New York Mets at spring training, and the latest word is there might be more to come. At least that’s how manager Terry Collins framed it Saturday.

This time, TC says Tebow may make a few more appearances in spring games. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) March 18, 2017





More than once this spring Collins has suggested Tebow’s most recent Grapefruit League appearance would be his last. Now he’s suggesting that Tebow has actually earned a longer look on the major league side rather than strictly appearing in minor league games for the reminder of training camp.

It could be argued the Mets are doing this just to pump up ticket sales, especially knowing that Tebow’s has no chance to make the team.

Then again, Tebow has actually looked respectable at the plate as of late. In his first at-bat on Saturday, he impressively handled a Michael Wacha 95-mph fastball for a clean, opposite-field single. That hit gave him four in his last eight at-bats.

Tebow finished the game 1-for-3, including a strikeout against Wacha the second time around. He also looked OK in the outfield. That leads to one conclusion: Tebowmania isn’t going away yet folks. So just get used to it. [MLB]

ON THE MOVE: Cardinals slugger Matt Adams is one of those players who is truly in the best shape of his playing career. During the offseason Adams dropped 30 pounds, putting his playing weight at 240 during spring training. That weight loss has now opened the door for a position change, which could help the Cardinals lineup be even more potent in 2017.

To date, Adams has never played a defensive position other than first base during his entire professional career. However, it’s possible he’ll start seeing time in left field now that his agility has improved and the Cardinals are comfortable putting him out there. Adams will still have to earn his playing time, whether it be at first base, where Matt Carpenter is now the starter, or in the outfield, but it’s an option the Cardinals would love to have. [@dgoold]

STEP FORWARD: The Orioles finally received some encouraging news on ace Chris Tillman. The 28-year-old right-hander has been cleared to resume throwing on Wednesday. A long toss session is scheduled for then, with another coming on Friday assuming he’ll able to clear the first hurdle.

That’s still a big if, according to manager Buck Showalter, who also noted that Tillman remains unlikely for opening day.

Showalter feels it is unlikely Tillman will pitch in a spring gm but they've mapped out 5 outings 4 him in minors or ext spring in April. — Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) March 18, 2017





Given Tillman’s rough spring though, any positive news is more than welcomed. [@EddieInTheYard]

OPENING DAY: The Brewers have tabbed 32-year-old Junior Gurrera as their opening day starter April 3 against Colorado. [@AdamMcCalvy]

SEASON OVER: According to manager Torey Lovullo, veteran catcher Josh Thole is expected to be lost for the season after suffering a significant hamstring tear this week. [@nickpiecoro]

COOL STORY: Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com looks at the fascinating story of Indians prospects Yandy Diaz and Leandro Linares, who defected from Cuba together. [Cleveland.com]

MLB PREVIEW: Will the Pirates have enough to compete in the N.L. Central? [The Stew]

