Spring Training 2017: Josh Hamilton out after another knee surgery

NOT AGAIN: Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton’s comeback attempt has been put on hold once again. Hamilton underwent surgery to repair meniscus cartilage in his left knee. The injury is expected to keep him out at least six weeks. Hamilton was limited to just one game in the minors last season due to surgery on the same knee last season. He’s played in just 139 games in the majors since 2014. [@Evan_P_Grant]

STILL AVAILABLE: The Washington Nationals have shown interest in free-agent outfielder Angel Pagan. Pagan, 35, hit .277/.331/.418 over 543 plate appearances with the San Francisco Giants last season. If signed, Pagan would likely act as a fourth outfielder for the Nationals. He would be the primary backup to Adam Eaton in center, and could fill in at both corner spots if needed. [Fox Sports]

NOT SURE: Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to play in the first round of the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Beltre is dealing with a calf injury, and hasn’t been able to run at full speed just yet. Beltre was expected to man third base for the loaded Dominican Republic team. He hit .300/.358/.521, with 32 home runs, over 540 plate appearances for the Rangers last year. Beltre has until Thursday to make his decision. [@Sullivan_Ranger]

TALKING TRADES: The Detroit Tigers and New York Mets reportedly discussed swapping outfielders J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto this offseason. While Martinez is the more established player, he’s only under contract for one more year. The Tigers talked a lot about rebuilding at the beginning of the offseason, and getting a promising youngster like Conforto, who is under team control through 2021, made sense. The deal was reportedly a “real consideration,” though the Mets eventually wanted more for just one year of Martinez. [FanRag Sports]

CHANGES ARE COMING: Major League Baseball is working with Rawlings to create new baseballs that are stickier, and will prevent players from having to rely on foreign substances in order to get a better grip on the ball. [Jeff Passan]

LET’S TALK: Though things have been quiet on the trade front for the Chicago White Sox, at least four teams are still interested in acquiring pitcher Jose Quintana. The Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are all said to still be in the hunt for the lefty. The 28-year-old Quintana posted a 3.20 ERA over 208 innings last year. He’s under team control at a reasonable rate through the 2020 season. [CBS Chicago]

EXTEND ME: Rougned Odor’s agents met with Rangers’ brass Monday to discuss a possible extension. The 23-year-old Odor hit .271/.296/.502, with 33 home runs, over 632 plate appearances last year. He’s under team control through the 2020 season. [@Ken_Rosenthal]

