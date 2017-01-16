Sports world celebrates MLK Day

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his
FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and athletes from around the sports world celebrated the day with thoughtful posts about Dr. King and his important messages.

























 