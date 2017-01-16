Sports world celebrates MLK Day

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and athletes from around the sports world celebrated the day with thoughtful posts about Dr. King and his important messages.
= ???????? https://t.co/T1Vvsfw01f
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 16, 2017
He spoke, He stood and He die for something greater than himself! Today we honor and celebrate a great Man #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/GcPJ3SpYUm
— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 16, 2017
Martin Luther King Jr. Thank you for being a visionary and changing the world. Your influence forever shaped society! #MLKDay
— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 16, 2017
Today we celebrate the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr???????? #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/KZd5nwPbur
— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 16, 2017
"What we do for ourselves, dies with us. What we do for others & world, remains & is immortal." – Albert Pine
Thank you, Dr. King! #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/5qm3EkmhMX
— Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) January 16, 2017
May the legacy we leave behind be one of value. Thank You Dr. King pic.twitter.com/9Cxqw7Ajhu
— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 16, 2017
(1/2) Thank you Martin Luther King Jr. for all your hard work and the example you've been to all of us.
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) January 16, 2017
(2/2) Although your vision hasn't been completely fulfilled, your message has inspired hope in us to keep the fight going. ✊???? #ReclaimMLK
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) January 16, 2017
"I Have a Dream" #martinlutherkingday #BeGr8 #MLKday2017 pic.twitter.com/KOsq2Blnfr
— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 16, 2017
Thank you. ???????? pic.twitter.com/oEgemsEr5s
— Mike Vick (@MikeVick) January 16, 2017
Thank you Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/xuldUmdhB9
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 16, 2017
Thank you Dr. King #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/zPPtpVGlux
— Tyler Anderson (@AndersonTJ08) January 16, 2017
We honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr#NBATogether #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/oDt5hlv8UM
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2017
Honoring your life and legacy today! Thank you for paving the way for us. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/1MG0EgqI3H
— Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 16, 2017
Every time I step on the field, I'm reminded of the sacrifices made in order for me (and so many others) to play the game I love. #mlkday pic.twitter.com/Y5YFVWrIsn
— Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 16, 2017
"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience… (1/2)
— Trea Turner (@treavturner) January 16, 2017
…but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." Dr Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay #Respect (2/2)
— Trea Turner (@treavturner) January 16, 2017
Today we celebrate the life, legacy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/R9LWXqWxBh
— MLB (@MLB) January 16, 2017
