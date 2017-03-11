Sporting KC, FC Dallas prepare for another spirited battle

There always seems to be fireworks aplenty when Sporting KC and FC Dallas meet on the pitch, with the latest match between the two sides scheduled for Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

And despite FC Dallas' success in recent campaigns (the north Texas side won both the U.S. Open Cup and the Supporters Shield last season), Sporting KC has a 23-21-11 all-time record against FC Dallas, including four consecutive home victories in which it has enjoyed a 15-3 advantage in goals.

Sporting KC has scored in 13 straight matches against FC Dallas, and the last seven meetings have produced a combined 29 goals. Sporting KC is also 7-0-2 in its last nine MLS home matches, a streak that began with a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas last June.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia was the star of the show in Sporting KC's scoreless draw on the road against D.C. United in Week 1, saving a penalty kick to assure a point from the match. Midfielder Benny Feilhaber came closest to finding the back of the net for Sporting KC on a free kick that was denied at the final instant.

"We got shut out, but we controlled the game from a play perspective and that is a big step for us on the road," Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. "Now we're coming home for the first time. We realize that we are still indoctrinating a few new guys in the final third, but we have solutions on this team that will get us goals as the season moves on."

Feilhaber has been a huge factor of late against FC Dallas, amassing four goals and seven assists in his last seven matches against the north Texas side.

FC Dallas has enjoyed an impressive but expected start to its 2017 campaign as it rolled past Panama's Arabe Unido in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals before garnering a 2-1 road win over the LA Galaxy last Saturday.

Dallas received goals in the latter match from Argentinian Maxi Urruti (the club's 2016 leading scorer) and U.S. international Kellyn Acosta, a breakout midfielder whose three goals this year (across all competitions) already eclipse his total from last season.

"We are taking things game by game and obviously we've had some difficulty with Kansas City in the past," Acosta said. "We are trying to prove ourselves -- we need to touch on some things from last week to continue our early momentum. Each and every day we are growing as a team -- we are a lot stronger and a lot smarter than last season and confident in ourselves."

Sporting KC remains without long-term absentee Diego Rubio (ACL), and Cameron Iwasa is questionable with a hamstring strain. U.S. U-20 defender Erik Palmer-Brown is also questionable, having sprained his ankle during the CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final last Sunday shortly before winning the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

FC Dallas will be without three players who contributed valuably in 2016. MLS Best XI selection Mauro Diaz is sidelined with a torn Achilles, Victor Ulloa is out with a sports hernia and Ryan Hollingshead continues to recover from a neck injury he suffered in a roadside accident in January.