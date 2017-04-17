Splyce parts ways with League of Legends head coach YamatoCannon

Following their quarterfinals departure from the 2017 EU LCS Spring Split Playoffs, Splyce and League of Legends head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi have parted ways.

In a video from Splyce co-owner Marty “LazerChicken” Strenczewilk, the reasons for the departure were made clear. After Splyce’s Cinderella run through the 2016 Summer Regional Finals and subsequent qualification for Worlds, the organization was expecting big things in 2017. Unfortunately, they were unable to live up to the expectations set by the previous split.

According to LazerChicken, the parting was mutual.

“We would not call this a satisfactory split,” said LazerChicken. “It wasn’t working. We had hit a plateau, I think, in our development.”

He continued, “[YamatoCannon] built Splyce League of Legends to what it is today. I don’t think you’ll find a player who’s come through our organization that can say anything other than that he’s helped them become a much better player. That said, his style of coaching and play style has gotten to a point where it’s facilitating growth for our organization.”

YamatoCannon became the head coach of Splyce at the beginning of the 2016 season, bringing the roster from the brink of relegation to a World Championship appearance. Before his time on Splyce, he spent time as the coach of ROCCAT and MeetYourMakers.

