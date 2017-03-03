Southampton-Watford Preview

Manolo Gabbiadini hasn't taken long to find his sea legs at Southampton, who face Watford on Saturday.

The Italian forward arrived on the south coast of England in January with a reputation of being a talented player but not the most reliable goalscorer. But the 25-year-old has taken to Premier League football like a duck to water, scoring three goals in just two appearances before bagging another brace in last week's losing EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

It's been a remarkable introduction for the forward, and has breathed new life into Southampton (8-6-11), who were in need of a leg-up to rescue a season that could yet end with a disappointing bottom-half finish.

"Football really is like the open sea," Gabbiadini said. "There are moments of calm, but suddenly you can be hit by a storm and you can't ever relax.

"Five goals in three games is an amazing start. But it won't always be this way. One thing I can guarantee though: I will always give my best, I'll never give up.

"It has been beautiful, but I need to keep my feet on the ground. Football is strange, you're flying and then suddenly you crash back down to earth. But I'd be lying if I said I'd expected a start like this."

Beat Watford (8-7-11) and Southampton could leap into the top half of the table. But picking up a win at Vicarage Road won't be straightforward.

Watford are in better form than their 12th-place position suggests, losing just one of their last six games in the Premier League and suffering two home defeats in the top-flight since August.

However, the last two matches has seen the Hornets stutter.

They lost to Manchester United before conceding a late equaliser to draw with West Ham in a game that also saw talented forward Mauro Zarate pick up a serious knee injury.

Despite those setbacks, Watford could close in on safety with victory, setting up a relaxed final three months of the season with a top-half finish in sight. And it's for that reason that defender Younes Kaboul believes this weekend's fixture is a must-win game for the Saints.

"We still need points, we're aware of that; we've got quality in this team and need to win matches and we'll be fine," Kaboul said. "It's a home game. When we play at home, we want to win. Away you've got a chance too, but that's why I think it's a must-win. Especially after the West Ham game, which we couldn't win, we're more hungry to win the next game.

"We don't look at the other teams, we just look at ourselves. You need everyone in the team - it's a long season. We're all united at the club, especially in the team, and that's all that matters."

Watford go into Saturday's game without the injured Zarate, Nordi Amrabat and Roberto Pereyra. Daryl Janmaat faces a late fitness test.

Southampton are missing talismanic centre-back Virgil van Dijk as well as Charlie Austin, Matty Targett, Alex McCarthy and Jeremy Pied. The squad morale is likely to be low amid building rumours that Van Dijk and Gabbiadini could jump ship in the summer transfer window.

The Saints haven't lost to Watford since the north London club returned to the Premier League, drawing twice either side of a 2-0 win at St Mary's.