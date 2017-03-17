Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur have been in stellar form for most of the Premier League season as they enter Sunday's clash against Southampton at White Hart Lane with just one loss in their last nine league fixtures.

Spurs (16-8-3) find themselves in second place heading into the weekend - well behind leader Chelsea - but minus star Harry Kane. Tottenham's main man limped off with an injury against Millwall in the FA Cup and will miss up to seven weeks, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with questions surrounding his forward options.

Kane was tied with Everton's Romelu Lukaku for the top spot with 19 goals. Pochettino could use Heung-Min Son or Vincent Janssen in Kane's absence, but the manager said he has yet to make a decision.

"We have different options (up front) - you could see in the last game against Millwall," Pochettino said.

"At the beginning of the season, Harry got injured in the Sunderland game and we missed him for nearly two months but we played with different options - with Son, with Vincent Janssen. We used different players but we are sure that we will play well.

"Of course, Harry is a player that you will always miss but I am very happy with the squad and the players that can replace him. We are sure that we can play well, score goals and win games."

Southampton come into the match also in decent form, having won two consecutive Premier League matches - 4-0 over Sunderland on Feb. 11 and 4-3 over Watford last week.

The Saints (9-6-11) owe much of their recent success to one shrewd bit of business in the winter transfer window, bringing in striker Manolo Gabbiadini, who has netted four goals in the matches played with Southampton - including a brace against Sunderland.

Gabbiadini netted against Watford, along with a brace from Nathan Redmond and a tally by Dusan Tadic.

Manager Claude Puel provided an injury update prior to the match, saying there were no fresh injury concerns, and that long-term prognoses for striker Charlie Austin and defender Jeremy Pied are improving.

"For Charlie, he did light training with us this morning without any opponents and it was great to see him," Puel said. "We will see when he can come back with the group, with intensity and opposition.

"It was also important to see Martin Caceres for his two first games for around 15 months so it's a long time. It was important for him and now he's available for the team and he will provide competition for (Maya) Yoshida and (Jack) Stephens. It's a good thing for the next month because we have to play every three days and it's good to have of solutions."

Pochettino has lost just one of his five Premier League games against his former team Southampton, although it came in the last meeting at White Hart Lane in May 2016.

Southampton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 25 away league games against Spurs (0-0, Jan 2001), with Paul Jones in goal for Saints that day.

Dele Alli has scored three and assisted one more in two Premier League appearances against Southampton.