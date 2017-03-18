South Carolina prepares to face Arizona State

Top-seeded South Carolina had no issues in its first games since superstar forward Alaina Coates was ruled out for the NCAA women's tournament. The Gamecocks blasted overmatched No. 16-seed UNC Asheville in their tournament opener and now get a crack at No. 8 seed Arizona State on Sunday.

Coates, projected as a high WNBA draft pick, was averaging 12.9 points and 10.7 rebounds before it was announced earlier in the week that she will miss the NCAA Tournament with an ankle injury.

Without Coates, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley upped the tempo in an emphatic 90-40 win over UNC Asheville. Alisha Gray scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and junior forward A'ja Wilson and junior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore each finished with 18 points.

Arizona State jumped all over Michigan State in its first-round tournament game.

The Sun Devils led 42-20 at halftime and cruised into the second round with a 73-61 victory over the Spartans. Quinn Dornstauder didn't miss a shot and scored 16 points to lead Arizona State. Dornstauder hit all six of her shots from the field and went 4 of 4 from the foul line.

The win was Sun Devils coach Charli Turner Thorne's 400th at Arizona State.

Sophie Brunner leads the Sun Devils in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

This is the fourth straight season that South Carolina has been a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The Gamecocks won their fourth straight SEC regular-season title and third straight conference tournament title to secure the No. 1 seed in the Stockton Region, which, is on the opposite side of the bracket as Connecticut.

Staley said her strategy without Coates is to push the pace. She featured a four-guard lineup for much of Friday's game against UNC Asheville.

"For us, we have to make them play at our pace," Staley told reporters after Friday's win. "I think pace is really important with whoever we play. We have to get up and down the floor. We can't rely on our half-court offense for 90 percent of the game, nor can we stay in our half-court defense for 90 percent of the game.

"These teams are really good and they'll pick you apart if you stay in one thing too long. So we have to be strategic in creating tempo but also controlling the lineup."

South Carolina defeated Arizona State 60-58 in overtime last season in Hawaii. Coates had six points and seven rebounds in the Gamecocks' win.