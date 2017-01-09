South Carolina C A'ja Wilson day-to-day with sprained ankle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina All-American forward A'ja Wilson sprained her right ankle in a win over Florida on Sunday and her status is unclear for the fifth-ranked Gamecocks next contest against Georgia on Thursday.

The school said Monday the 6-foot-5 Wilson was diagnosed with a sprain and will be monitored daily. The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) face the Bulldogs at home.

Wilson had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the 81-62 win over the Gators before getting hurt 4:19 left in the fourth quarter. It appeared Wilson came down on a Florida player's foot battling for a rebound. She was taken to the locker room and had trouble putting weight on her foot

Wilson is fourth in the SEC in scoring, averaging 16.9 points a game this season.