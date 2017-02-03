Sources: Warriors waiving veteran Anderson Varejao

Anderson Varejao signed a minimum deal to return to Golden State last summer. (Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are waiving veteran Anderson Varejao, clearing the way to sign guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, league sources told The Vertical.

Golden State has the NBA’s best record (43-7) and is making the move to bring in another athletic, versatile guard to its short-term roster.

Guard Shaun Livingston, a key to the team’s second unit, has missed two straight games with a back strain.

Weber, 24, was the NBA Development League’s Player of the Month for January, averaging 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and 3.6 steals for Sioux Falls.

Varejao, 34, has played sparingly for the Warriors this season. In parts of two seasons, Varejao played 36 regular-season games for Golden State.

Varejao signed a minimum deal to return to Golden State last summer. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

Varejao played 12 years for the Cleveland Cavaliers, building a reputation as a tenacious defender and hard-playing, loyal teammate. He has been an Olympian for his native Brazil.

