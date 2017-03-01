Sources: Warriors, Durant's inner circle bracing for tough news on knee injury

The Golden State Warriors are bracing for the possibility that All-Star forward Kevin Durant could be lost for the rest of the regular season – or perhaps longer – with a left knee injury, league sources told The Vertical.

Durant underwent an MRI late Tuesday night to survey the knee damage, and team officials and members of Durant’s inner circle were expressing fear early Wednesday morning that the severity of Durant’s injury could preclude a return to the Warriors lineup before the start of the Western Conference playoffs in six weeks, league sources told The Vertical.

Some close to Durant feared the damage could sideline him even longer, league sources said.

Nevertheless, doctors were evaluating the test results and the Warriors expected to make a public announcement later Wednesday.

Durant suffered what the Warriors termed a hyper-extended left knee in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards. Golden State center Zaza Pachulia lost his balance and fell into Durant’s left knee.

Durant – a four-time NBA scoring champion – has been the Warriors’ top scorer this season, averaging 25.8 points a game. He signed a free agent deal with Golden State in July, leaving Oklahoma City after spending nine years with the organization that drafted him. Golden State has the NBA’s best record at 50-10.

Durant signed a two-year deal that included a player option that he expected to exercise to become a free agent again in July. Durant has consistently indicated that he expected to re-sign on a longer-term deal with Golden State this summer.